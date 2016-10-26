Falkirk Live! brings town alive to the sound of music

The first Falkirk Live! music festival proved to be a huge hit with audiences who turned out in force for the variety of concerts.

Only disappointment of the three-day event was when acclaimed singer-songwriter Karine Polwart had to cancel her concert in the Faw Kirk on Sunday evening.

The Banknock-born musician was struck down by food poisoning and was unable to attend.

But the organisers have announced today (Thursday) that the concert has been re-scheduled for Saturday, November 19, once again in the Faw Kirk at 7.30pm.

A variety of venues were used throughout the weekend for the different genres of music – although the festival had its roots in blues and jazz, it also covered classical, folk and indie music.

Many of the names were well know to fans with The Big Chris Barber Band one of the star attractions, but it also gave a platform for local performers, including talented keyboard player Euan Stevenson who, as part of New Focus Quartet, performed at the Faw Kirk on Saturday night.

Other concerts took place in Behind the Wall, City, Baristas coffee shop and Falkirk Town Hall – where on Saturday afternoon the audience managed to drink the premises dry!

The festival, which organisers intend will become a regular date in Scotland’s music calendar, was presented by Jazz Scotland and Falkirk Community Trust, in partnership with Falkirk Blues club, Eden Consultancy, Classic Music Live! and Afterglow.

Roger Spence, Jazz Scotland director, said: “We’re very pleased with the response to the festival. We couldn’t have done it without the help and support of many people in the town, so thanks to them all.

“We hope people will be able to make it along to the rescheduled Karine Polwart concert.”

Commenting on how quickly the festival was organised, Lesley O’Hare, FCT culture and libraries manager, said: “It has been a delight working with Jazz Scotland and Eden Consultancy Group to make the dream of Falkirk Live! a reality in little over two months.

“It’s been hard work for all our teams but we’ve been rewarded by great audiences and fantastic feedback.”

Rose O’Connor, Eden creative director, said: “It has been great to see locals and visitors from further afield enjoying the Falkirk Live! festival. Feedback so far has been terrific and we’ve really enjoyed playing our part establishing the event. We’d love to do it all again next year.”

Gillian Gardner from the Faw Kirk said the event was a great showcase for Falkirk, adding: “We were thrilled to be part of it.”

Existing tickets for Karine Polwart are valid for the new date. Anyone unable to attend or who wishes a refund should return tickets in person to the Falkirk Community Trust box office at the Falkirk Stadium if they bought them in person or received them via the post. If people bought on-line, they should call (01324) 506850. If they bought tickets at the Howgate Centre, they should return these to the Help Desk there. Refunds should be claimed by November 5.