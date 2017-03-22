Fab Four tribute at Falkirk Town Hall

A top tribute to Liverpool’s – and let’s face it the world’s – most famous four-piece pop band are taking the long and winding road to Falkirk next month.

The Cavern Beatles, a band officially endorsed by the Mathew Street club where the Fab Four first cut their teeth back in the day, will be playing a helter skelter, pepper-packed set of hits at Falkirk Town Hall on Sunday, April 2.

A band spokesperson said: “The show is a Magical History Tour through the works of the greatest pop music phenomenon. It replicates, in both sight and sound, the excitement and energy of Beatlemania, the psychedelic era of Sgt Pepper, and the creative masterpieces of The White Album and Abbey Road.”

Featuring four costume changes and songs with progressively more chords as the night wears on, it is a gig you cannot afford to miss.

The show starts at 7.30pm.Call 01738 621031 for more.