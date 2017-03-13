Disco queen Gloria heads to Falkirk

Disco queen Gloria Gaynor will headline a concert at the Falkirk Stadium in June which includes a host of other music favourites.

The international star, whose hits include I Will Survive and I Am What I Am, will fly in with her ten-piece band for the Footprint Festival.

Joining her on the bill will be the legendary Village People who, with more than 100 million record sales have probably had the biggest impact on the world disco music scene, scoring worldwide No. 1 hits with the likes of YMCA, Macho Man, In the Navy and Can’t Stop the Music.

Also appearing will be the ever-popular Boney M of Rasputin, River of Babylon, Brown Girl in the Ring and Daddy Cool fame, and the one and only Weather Girls – It’s Raining Men.

The live line-up is completed by Odyssey and Trammp with additional performances from Right Said Fred, Fine Young Cannibals and Edwin Starr’s Band fronted by his son Angelo.

The concert on Sunday, June 4, runs from noon until 10.30pm.

Presented in association with Studio 54 UK, it is the first time some of its most prominent performers have come to the UK for a full day music festival.

A spokesperson for organisers These Events, said: “When we started out on this venture we wanted to bring together the best possible collection of recording artist from the disco era to Falkirk. The line-up we have formed has a collective record sales of over £450 Million!

“It’s amazing how many people met over this music and this is a chance to see the living legends at the biggest glam party of the year.

“That’s why it’s getting so much interest from outside the immediate area as well. We have a few surprises up our sleeve and are determined to give Falkirk another attraction to sit alongside the Falkirk Wheel and the Kelpies.”

Presale tickets go on sale at 10am this Wednesday offering the prime seats at standing price of just £45. These are available through promotion to Falkirk friends and family before the general release goes on sale.

Tickets can be purchased at www.ticketsource.com/studio54ukfestival

All other relevant information and links at www.studio54festival.com