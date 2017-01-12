Brass band knows the score

The renowned Co-op Funeralcare Brass Band will be adding their own metallic magic to famous film scores in Larbert later this month.

A Night at the Movies will give the 2016 Scottish Brass Band champs the chance to celebrate some of the unforgettable themes which have turned good movies into true epics of our time.

Led by conductor Nigel Boddice MBE, the Glasgow group, Scotland’s most successful brass band of all time, will present an entertaining programme of soundtrack action at Larbert East Church on Saturday, January 28.

A band spokesman said: “Music does far more than accompany movies – it is a crucial component of the experience and some of the most popular music comes from films.”

Tickets for the performance are available by phoning 07857 559846, visiting www.priorbooking.com or at the door on the night.