A feast for music lovers to see them through winter

A feast of classical music, with a sprinkling of jazz, is being prepared for local audiences by Classic Music Live! Falkirk.

The music club, which has been bringing live classical music to the district for over 25 years, has unveiled its latest programme, which will take music lovers through autumn and into winter.

Classic Music Live! Falkirk prides itself on bringing internationally acclaimed musicians to the town – many of whom are at the start of their careers and will soon be gracing the world’s prestigious stages.

It opens on Friday, August 26, with the group’s AGM and a recital by cellist Ela Was and pianist Peter Alexander.

But the opening full concert is the baroque ensemble Passacaglia, playing the Vivaldi Deception.

This is described as “a carnival of chamber music apparently by the great master Vivaldi – but masquerading in various different guises including a violin concerti re-crafted for keyboard by J S Bach and Vivaldi’s Four Seasons re-arranged by a Frenchman with a Marie-Antoinette style champetre twist.

Passacaglia are acclaimed for engaging and charismatic performances of 17th and 18th century chamber music, featuring the unique sound of recorders, flutes, violin, viola de gamba and harpsichord.

As well as the programme of evening concerts at FTH, there are also high quality performances to be heard in the lunchtime concerts in the Faw Kirk, otherwise known as Trinity Church on Falkirk’s high street.

Local talent is celebrated with cellist, Laura Sergeant, originally from Larbert, playing at the Faw Kirk alongside guitarist Ian Watt on Friday, September 30. Laurieston-born Cheryl Forbes gives February’s lunchtime recital with her husband Gordon Cree in February.

But that’s just a taster of what’s in store. To find out more, look for the brochure or visit www.classicmusicfalkirk.co.uk. To book, call the box office on 01324 506850.