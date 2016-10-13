Kasabian drummer heading for Denny festival

The Scottish Drum Festival returns to Falkirk for a fifth year, with some serious talent on display.

The event in St Mungo’s High School on October 30, is organised annually by dD Drums, who promise a sensational day of drums, drummers and drumming.

The festival has featured major names in previous years and in 2016 the high calibre of guests continues with Kasabian’s Ian Matthews and renowned German groove conceptualist Benny Greb.

They’re joined by session player to the stars Richard Kass, and Kaz Rodriguez, whose fierce playing will be delivered on an electronic kit pumped through the SDF sound system.

“We’ve got another cracker of a lineup,” said David Dowell, festival producer. “Four drummers, all uniquely different from each other and whose playing will prove a serious surprise, because these are players with much more to offer than many of the festival goers realize.

“Ian Matthews, who played at our 2012 event and was a visiting guest last year may be a member of Kasabian, but as a drummer he’s a seriously diverse player who can groove, swing and solo as well as he rocks out.

“Benny Greb will be educating us with his cool, almost scientifically devised groove concepts, while fellow Scot Richard Kass is one of the hottest new session players in the UK, and Kaz Rodriguez will demo his own wicked chops and grooves on an electronic kit.”

A selection of gear will also be on display. “It’s no trade show but it is an opportunity for local players to check out cool stuff from the likes of our event sponsors,” says Dowell. “It adds to the day by serving as inspiration in-between performances.”

“The customers at dD Drums are also great friends, and this is our way of thanking them for making it possible for dD Drums, Scotland’s Funkiest Wee Drum Shop to continue to be such a great meeting point for players.”

Find out more at www.dddrums.co.uk.