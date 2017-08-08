Jess Glynne produces glittering show at Falkirk Stadium

Pop icon Jess Glynne put on a real show in front of thousands of fans at the Falkirk Stadium on Saturday night.

The 27-year-old had the raucous crowd singing along to all her charttoppers including Rather Be, My Love, Hold My Hand and Don’t Be So Hard On Yourself.

She kicked off proceedings just before 9pm with her debut solo single Right Here before belting out the songs which made her a star as the sun set over the stadium.

She finished off her set with Take Me Home just after 10pm as hundreds of mobile phones lit up the stadium before coming back on stage to do Don’t Be So Hard On Yourself.

There was a real energy and vibrance about her performance, she was well supported by her backing singers and band, and beach balls being batted around kept the audience engaged.

She wore a long sleeved black top with sequined blue fares and platform shoes.

The Londoner is only the second female British artist after Cheryl to have five number ones in the UK singles chart.