IN PICTURES: Proclaimers rock Party at the Palace

It’s billed as a party – a fun-filled family day out that everyone can enjoy – and boy did it deliver on that promise!

This year’s summer musical extravaganza that is Linlithgow’s Party at the Palace pulled off a major coup and firmly established itself on the music festival calendar.

Scots legends The Proclaimers rocked Party at the Palace. Picture: Michael Gillen

The weekend gig, held against the backdrop of the historical Linlithgow Palace, was a sell-out success and saw nearly 9000 party-goers rocking up each day on Saturday and Sunday.

And true to form, it was great to see a right mix of ages – from a four-week old babe-in-arms to the lady who had her name checked by the DJ for her 70th birthday!

Saturday’s stage saw Lucia Fontaine, Gun, Colonel Mustard and the Dijon 5, Bootleg Beatles, Brother Apollo, the Fratellis and, of course, the headline act The Proclaimers.

The Reid brothers had the crowd lapping up that festival spirit and there was swaying, arms waving and singing as they belted out hit after hit.

The atmosphere on site was very laid back and easy going and the busiest the couple of local police officers got was posing with festival goers for selfies.

Sunday saw another sunny bright day dawning over West Lothian as The Begbies, Dirty Harry, The Farm, Big Country, Heaven 17, Andy Bell of Erasure fame and the man himself, Mr Billy Ocean took to the stage.

Brilliant stuff, well done to the organisers and the revellers who did the town proud once again.