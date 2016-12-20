Holiday season hits Howgate as festive events draw in crowds

Shoppers are flocking to Falkirk’s Howgate Centre this festive season to see Santa in his all-new grotto.

There is still time for youngsters to give Father Christmas their present wish list in person at his new home, located opposite the Wilko store, where he will be every day until Christmas Eve – when he is admittedly a wee bit busy – and the centre will stay open to 7pm on late-night shopping evenings.

People can still donate a toy at the Help Desk for the annual Howgate Toy Appeal, which ends on Saturday.

A Howgate spokesperson said: “So far, we have supplied toys to Falkirk Council’s Social Work Department, Women’s Aid, Forth Valley Hospital’s children’s ward and to local schools and nurseries.”