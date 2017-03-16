Happy Mondays coming to Falkirk

Madchester music legends The Happy Mondays will headline the Hands Up Festival in Falkirk in June it has been announced.

Falkirk FC has confirmed the spectacular booking for the concert on Saturday, June 3 at Falkirk Stadium.

The iconic indie rockers will be joined by other acts from the halcyon 90s days with The Shamen’s Mr C and dance acts including K-Klass, FPI Project and Together.

A host of other top names have been confirmed while more will be added nearer the time by organisers Footprint Festivals.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow (Friday) on www.ticketsource.co.uk/handsupfestival.