Grahamston gala will be ‘bigger and better’

Organisers of a gala day that was brought back after two decades last year are gearing up for another successful event for 2017.

The Grahamston gala hadn’t took place since 1996 until a group of residents formed a committee to revive the event.

The result was a resounding success with hundreds from the community pouring into the streets to watch the procession make its way through the streets.

Last year’s crowner Betty Cook will open the June 3 event and this year’s Queen-elect Leeah Kerr (10), of Victoria Primary School, will be crowned by former Falkirk Provost Pat Reid.

Committee member Angie McArthur said: “After the massive success of last year’s revival of Grahamston Gala we’re really excited about this year and we’re going bigger and better.

“We’re looking forward to seeing if College Crescent can retain their trophy for the best decorated street, or if it will go somewhere else. We’re also hoping that even more people than last year will get in the spirit and get the bunting out.

“Our Procession will leave from St James Church Hall at 11.30am so anyone that would like to walk with us should arrive by 11.15am, or feel free to hop in when we pass by.

“This year the committee is glad to have welcomed lots of new members who have been invaluable to the organisation of the big day and we hope that they remain part of the team for many years to come.”

This year’s gala retinue is: Dowager Queen: Hailey Honey; Queen Elect: Leeah Kerr; Maids of Honour: Kharis Cassells, Kara McLaren; Courtier: Harley Honey; Ladies in Waiting: Isla Fullarton, Aimee Connelly, Niamh Allison, Shannon McKnight; Flower Girls: Rebecca Miller, Danielle Murray.

Herald: Conlan Ullyart; Page Boy: Dylan Doak; Grahamston Boy: Logan Crossan; Grahamston Girl: Jenna Buchanan.

On the judging panel for the houses is well known Bog Road area resident Donna Braidwood from Balfour’s Chippy.

Entertainment will feature a bonny baby competition; Gavin Stirling and Son Funfairs will keep the party going after the crowning ceremony.

Wallacestone Pipe Band and Carriden and Bo’ness Brass Band will walk in the procession and local entertainers Ross Fairweather, Liam Lynch, Davey Toner and Sarah Em will provide music; there will be a routine from dance group NRG Performers and Project Theatre and Zoolabs UK will have a variety of exotic animals.

The Midland Bluebird Preservation Society has also donated a bus to ferry nursery age children.

RELATED STORY

First gala day for 20 years