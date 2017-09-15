Free concert at the canal to celebrate music day

Music lovers are being invited to a free concert at the Union Canal basin as part of National Chamber Music Day today (Saturday).

Then in the evening Scottish Chamber Orchestra will play a concert in St Michael’s Parish Church at 7.30pm, with tickets available from Far From the Madding Crowd or at the door.

Performances will be held all over Scotland in places linked with travel and green spaces, including events on trains and ferries.

The event in Linlithgow begins at 2.30pm with Classical trio Vocalise performing at the canal basin until 3.30pm.

The husband and wife team of pianist and soprano, Emma and Robin Versteeg and flute player Louise Burnet perform regularly in the UK and have also toured America.

Louise studied at the Royal College of Music where she was a major prizewinner. She performed in major orchestras in the London area for ten years before her recent move to Scotland.

Soprano Emma studied at Edinburgh University and the Scottish Royal Conservatoire. She performs regularly as a soloist with choral societies and orchestras in the UK, while Robin, their pianist, trained in London and is now an experienced accompanist for professional choirs, choral societies and opera companies.

He also enjoys working with young people and has been a pianist for the Falkirk area NYCOS choir and the girls’ training choir.