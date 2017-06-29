Falkirk beer festival this weekend

Falkirk Stadium is playing host to a beer festival this weekend with live music from local bands.

Craft Beer Discovery will see 1500 people enjoy beers, ales and ciders from 15 exhibitors as well as have the chance to sample street food and enjoy a tipple from the gin and prosecco bar.

Local brewery Tryst has created a one-off pale ale for the festival and Thistly Cross Cider, Krafty Brew, St Andrews Brewing and Knops Brewing are some of the other beer makers that will be there.

Live music will be on all weekend too, with local bands Fly Jackson, Ghost Writer and Sarah Em playing sets as well as DJs and acclaimed Edinburgh band Miracle Glass Company.

Sessions are Friday, June 30 from 6-11pm and Saturday July 1 from noon-5pm and 6-11pm. Some tickets will be available on the door or can be purchased in advance from www.eventbrite.co.uk priced £12 which includes a free branded glass.

For a full line up of exhibitors and music, visit the Craft Beer Discovery Facebook page.