Dirty Dusting promises to raise titters at Falkirk Town Hall

A comedy of Robin Askwith-like proportions will have the audience at Falkirk Town Hall holding its sides over the play’s cheeky humour and bawdy banter.

Following a sellout UK tour, Dirty Dusting – which bills itself as “pure theatrical Viagra” – comes to FTH on Friday, September 29 and tells a tale you would expect to see Kenneth Williams, Sid James and the rest of the Carry On crew popping up in.

Guffaws abound as three cleaning ladies, who are admittedly getting on in years, start up a telephone sex line – The Telephone Belles – in order to make a quick buck. Unfortunately things do not go according to plan.

Featuring Chrissy Rock from telly’s Benidorm and I’m a Celebrity, this heart warming feel-good comedy is sure to have fans of farces flipping over the fast-paced fun.

Curtain goes up at 7.30pm.

Call (01324) 506850 for tickets and more information.