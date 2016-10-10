Dionne dances with Snow White on stage

Award-winning balletLORENT is bringing its latest dance fairytale to the Macrobert Art Centre in Stirling.

Appearing with the professional dancers are 12 children including Dionne Bridgeman from Antonine Primary, Bonnybridge.

Dionne (7) won her part, playing woodland animalsw, by open audition.

The young dancer, who attends lessons with NRG Performers, is very much looking forward to her appearance on the Macrobert stage.

Commissioned by Sadler’s Wells, the show is at Macrobert on Tuesday and Wednesday (October 11 and 12).

“We have found so much to love in the story of Snow White. It is full of darkness and light, like the very best fairytales often are.” said Liv Lorent, director and choreographer.

“It’s a joy to be collaborating awith Liv Lorent and her team and to be bringing to life another seminal fairytale for family audiences who love dance or who have yet to discover it,” said Macrobert’s Carol Ann Duffy.

For tickets visit macrobertartscentre.org