Celebrating the life of William Wallace

A Highland Games champion from Grangemouth got his hands on the legendary William Wallace Sword to mark an important milestone.

Current Scottish under-25 Highland Games champ Kyle Randalls wielded the icon’s sword to promote the anniversary of Wallace’s capture on August 5, 1305 – the day the weapon was also seized.

The sword, sometimes referred to as Freedom’s Sword, measures 1.68 metres and weighs nearly 3kg, and is displayed in the Hall of Heroes at the famous Scottish Landmark.

To celebrate the Scots hero’s life the National Wallace Monument is hosting a series of events with a performance of the story of Wallace’s capture tomorrow (Friday), followed by family events over the next two weekends.

The events feature a family treasure hunt where visitors meet historical characters and pick up information and the skills needed to fight side by side with Wallace.

Other events include a National Hero presentation by a costumed actor of an insight into Wallace’s life throughout August, the story of his execution on August 23, and Wallace’s greatest victory at Stirling Bridge on September 10 and 11.

For more information, prices visit www.nationalwallacemonument.com.