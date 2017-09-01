Locals are being invited to join Al Masaar community group and Forestry Commission Scotland to celebrate Eid in the Woods this weekend in Callendar Woods, Falkirk.

Taking place this Sunday, September 3 from 1-5pm, the inaugural Falkirk event will bring people together to join in the celebrations of Eid Al-Adha, otherwise known as ‘the feast of the sacrifice’ and the second Eid festival of the calendar year, as well as promote the importance of the great outdoors.

There will be free activities for adults and children to take part in, including a treasure hunt, outdoor cooking and foraging, tree planting, Tug of War, marshmallow toasting, storytelling and face painting.

Adults will also be given the opportunity to participate in CPR and defibrillator training with Trossachs Search and Rescue team and visit Recykle-a-bike for a free bike service. Food and drink will be available to buy on the day.