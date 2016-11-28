Budding ballet dancers perform with Russian State Ballet in spectacular Nutcracker display

A number of budding young dancers had the incredible experience collaborating with the Russian State Ballet to stage an unique production of the Nutcracker.

Central Scotland Ballet School’s talented youngsters were involved in the Christmas favourite which was part of the Ballet Without Borders project – which hopes to bring people who love ballet together.

The programme began with the young performers receiving a masterclass from Maestro Vitaly Akhundov, the choreographer, in September.

And, after weeks of hard work and effort, the young performers ­­demonstrated their skills when the performance was staged at the Carnegie Hall in Dunfermline to an audience of 400 people.

Strutting their stuff in front of impressed onlookers were a number of local performers.

Serena McCall (13) from Maddiston played the soloist role of Arabia, Iana Phillips (11) from Hallglen and Ailish Ogilvie (11) from Maddiston were Chinese, while Laura Stirling (15) from Larbert and Zoe Young (13) from Maddiston were Russian.

Lucy Hutton (17) from South Queensferry was the French soloist and partnered one of the Russian State Ballet principals in the production.

Also performing solo was Lucy Anderson (11) from South Queensferry as one of the Russian dancers as well as dancing in the corps de ballet as a child and a toy soldier; and Sarah Leslie (15) from South Queensferry danced the Spanish duet as well as being a rat in Act One.

Dancers from Linlithgow and Bo’ness were in the corps de ballet as children, toy soldiers, rats and snowflakes, as well as performing the ensemble finale, Waltz of the Flowers.

All the talented youngsters were part of a group of 33 dancers aged 10-17 taught by CSBS’ teacher Amanda Clark.

A spokesperson for the ballet group said: “Many congratulations to all the dancers involved in the performance. It was outstanding. Special thanks to everyone who supported it in some way, especially CSBS teacher Amanda who managed the entire project including rehearsals, costumes, posters, programmes and photographs too.”