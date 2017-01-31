Broadway star helps launch new theatre group

A Broadway star is joining a Falkirk dance teacher to help launch a new musical theatre company.

Central Theatre Productions is the brainchild of Adele Driver, who has been running her own dancing school in the area for the last seven years.

Now she is branching out into musical productions, admitting it is always something she wanted to be involved in.

Adele (26) said: “My passion has always been musicals and I have always loved the idea of having a theatre company designed specifically to give people the opportunity to experience performing in this type of show.

“We have a long list of musicals that I think would be great. Our plan is to hold these every January in Falkirk Town Hall with the first in 2018.”

Joining the production team is Sarah Galbraith. Originally from the United States, she made her Broadway debut with Phantom of the Opera.

She also toured Japan as Ariel in a musical version of The Little Mermaid and was a featured vocalist with Royal Caribbean and Cunard cruise lines. In the UK she has toured with Jason Donovan in Annie Get Your Gun and performed at the Royal Albert Hall.

Auditions for the new company – which is open to nine-year-olds and older – take place on Friday, February 17.

Rehearsals will be on Thursdays in Adele’s Broadway School of Performing Arts studio in Newmarket Street, Falkirk.

For further details email adele_wallace@hotmail.com or call 07841 403177.