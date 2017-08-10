Brian returns home for a special concert

One of Falkirk’s favourite musical sons is returning home to take part in the inaugural Storytelling Festival.

Musician and writer Brian McNeill will be joined by authors and performers in next month’s event.

It will bring storytelling, literature, music, interactive games and performance into the heart of the town from September 21-24.

Brian will conduct a musician’s workshop on the Saturday, and play a rare concert that evening in the Faw Kirk.

He said: ‘I’m delighted to be part of the first Falkirk Storytelling Festival. As both a musician and writer, I think the concept is wonderful and I hope it will bring out and nurture as much talent among the area’s writers as I found among its musicians during the groundbreaking Falkirk Music Pot project two years ago.

“I’m looking forward to my workshop, combining both sides of what I do in teaching how to tell a story, whether in prose, song or music. My concert will highlight my own storytelling through my songs and compositions, on subjects which I hope will be as important to my audience as they are to me’.

Meanwhile, Brian is having his usual hectic summer – last month he performed at Cambridge Folk Festival and tonight (Thursday) he will be on stage with Feast of Fiddles at Fairport Convention’s annual Cropredy Festival. He last played this festival more than 30 years ago with the Battlefield Band!

Brian has concerts in Germany later this month and then he will be teaching Scottish music and song to school orchestras in St Louis.

For more details visit www.falkirkstorytelling.com.