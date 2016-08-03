Bonnybridge snapper clicks with exhibition

Bonnybridge-based award winning photographer Billy Currie has unveiled ‘‘Miscellany’’, his latest exhibition at Skypark, Glasgow.

The exhibition captures his unique style which transforms the “ordinary into the extraordinary” featuring a collection of images which include the skylines of Glasgow and New York and even Highland cows.

Billy said: “It was the DSLR age that turned my interest into an obsession.

“My computing background combined with digital technology enabled me to have more creative freedom as a photographer.

“My title is ‘Miscellany’ which seemed appropriate as the exhibition contains everything from New York skylines to Highland Cows.

“As well as local images I also think it important to show versatility as a photographer and, by displaying a mish-mash of styles, this is better achieved.

“Inspiration for me is taking the ordinary and attempting to turn it into the extraordinary, something much more interesting or dramatic than what the viewer might see for themselves should they have been there.”

Billy’s images have been commissioned by MTV, BBC and National Geographic. Skypark is an office development at Finnieston, Glasgow.

More information online at www.billycurriephoto-graphy.co.uk.