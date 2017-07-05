Blok Dance group put on a show in Grangemouth

The talented youngsters of Blok Dance group put on another amazing show at Grangemouth High School last week for friends and family – and their parents were able to get in on the action too.

Featuring high energy displays and routines from three separate age groups, including dances choreographed by the children themselves, the event entertained a packed hall on Tuesday night.

Blok dance teacher Nicola Curwood had a surprise up her sleeve for her young students when she invited their mums and dads onto the stage and the parents proceeded to perform a flawless dance routine which they had secretly been working on for weeks.

The Blok Dance groups meet in Dalgrain Hall in Grangemouth’s old town every Saturday but are taking a break for the school summer holidays.