Beer fest will showcase the best of local ales

Falkirk Rugby Club will showcase local brews and bands at its beer festival on Saturday, June 24.

The annual celebration of craft beers welcomes a host of award-winning Scottish brewers, including Larbert’s Tryst Brewery.

Also being served are Jaw Brew’s vegan friendly beer from Glasgow and a selection from Grangemouth based Hybrid Brewing among others.

The event runs from noon until 10pm. Tickets are £10 per person which includes a commemorative festival glass. Under 18s and non-drinkers don’t need a ticket but are welcome to enjoy the festival atmosphere.

Email FRCBeerFest@Gmail.com or search Falkirk Rugby Club on www.Eventbrite.co.uk.