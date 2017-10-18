Barbara sings with Legends

Falkirk singing sensation Barbara Bryceland had some tuneful competition from The Legends children’s choir from Africa at the Beancross Restaurant.
The youngsters are currently on a tour of the UK courtesy of Educate the Kids – a charity which aims to ensure African youngsters have their needs met, rights upheld and dreams fulfilled through a good education.
The funds raised by The Legends’ performances – like last week’s Beancross event – allow the charity, founded in 1998 by Maureen and Ian McIntyre, to maintain and upgrade schools and purchase vital educational equipment.
Visit www.educatethekids.com for more information.
Almost Done!
Registering with Falkirk Herald means you're ok with our terms and conditions.