Barbara sings with Legends

Falkirk singing sensation Barbara Bryceland had some tuneful competition from The Legends children’s choir from Africa at the Beancross Restaurant.

The youngsters are currently on a tour of the UK courtesy of Educate the Kids – a charity which aims to ensure African youngsters have their needs met, rights upheld and dreams fulfilled through a good education.

The funds raised by The Legends’ performances – like last week’s Beancross event – allow the charity, founded in 1998 by Maureen and Ian McIntyre, to maintain and upgrade schools and purchase vital educational equipment.

Visit www.educatethekids.com for more information.