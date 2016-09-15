Baby Strange are taking debut album on the road

A three-piece band described as the newest evolution of punk rock ’n’ roll will play Falkirk as part of their debut album tour.

The boys from Glasgow - Johnny Madden and brothers Connaire and Aidan McCann - released Want It Need It earlier this month and are now touring the UK.

They will hit Falkirk’s Warehouse on September 24, bringing what they describe as their “loud and energetic sound”.

Frontman Johnny (25) said: “This is a first for us.

“We are totally buzzing about it; doing a tour is something we have been looking to do for a couple of years.”

The boys from the north of Glasgow got together in Summer 2012.

Having started with house parties and raising their profile by word of mouth, their first gig was in a packed-out Glasgow’s Art School in October 2012.

Since then, Baby Strange have toured tirelessly.

They have also recently played several festivals including Truck and Tramlines and Electric Fields.

Over time, they have built up an enthusiastically rampant live audience and stuck to their DIY ethos of creating their own artwork and videos.

Johnny said: “There’s loads of bands that would like to do it but don’t know how. We know how to do it and it means we don’t have to put out trust in someone who doesn’t really get what we are all about.

“We think it’s really important to have control over that sort of thing.”

Johnny added: “The album is loud and energetic.

“We’re really excited and very proud of it.

“A lot of the places on the tour we have never played before, Falkirk being one and Inverness another so we are completely excited.

“We have played a lot of gigs in England so it’s great to be playing to a Scottish crowd.

“The gig will be really fun and energetic.”

Visit www.seetickets.com/event/baby-strange.