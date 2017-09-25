Youngsters showcase writing talent

Falkirk Libraries held their annual award ceremony in the Hope Street library on Monday night with top children’s author Alan Dapre handing out the prizes.

This year’s ceremony included the Summer Reading Challenge and the Writing Rammy short story competition.

The list of winners included: Writing Rammy – Pramface-Off by Gary Oberg (18 and over); The Arsonist’s Euphoria by Kate O’Growney (15 to 17); Forgotten Stories by Eva Vareille (12 to 15); Ways NOT to Ride a Cow by Lucy Waddell (8 to 11); Katie’s News by Sophie McCallum (7 and under).

Family Rammy – Facebook Friends, Headline News and Robots Rule by Audrey, Tamsin and Daniel Gold. Summer Reading Challenge – Chloe Gilchrist, Emma Harvey, Clara Hawksey, Sarah-Rose McHardie, Lewis Russell and William Tain.

A Falkirk Libraries spokesperson said: “We’ve been thrilled by the response to The Writing Rammy and we’re now going to run it annually.

“The winners who attended the event were so enthusiastic and it has encouraged the younger children, especially, to get scribbling.”