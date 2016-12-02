Top graduate has designs on the future

A former Grangemouth High School pupil wants to take the fashion world by storm after winning the Scottish Fashion Awards’ Graduate of the Year.

Roslyne McQuillan (23), of Lawers Place, Grangemouth, has been interested in art and design from a young age when her emerging talents were nurtured at Moray Primary School and Grangemouth High.

Having studied at Cardonald College before moving to Northumbria University, Roslyne graduated this year with a BA in Fashion Design and impressed the expert panel of the Scottish Fashion Awards enough to earn her prestigious title, which she picked up at a lavish awards ceremony in London.

She said: “My art teacher at Grangemouth, Miss Miller, help to cultivate my interest in art and made me think about going to study at Cardonald. I like craftmanship and taking a different look at traditional textiles.

“My collection at university featured a lot of embroidery and print. I’ve got a grounding in textiles and prefer working on menswear – it’s acceptable for men to wear whatever they want these days.”

Roslyne sent her application, including her “look book” and details of her accomplishments, including earning an invite to graduate fashion week, into the Scottish Fashion Awards and found out she was the winner a few weeks ago.

Spurred on by her success, she is now looking forward to the future of fashion and her place in it. I’m going down to London for interviews I’ve lined up. I’m looking at getting into design work down there. I would love to start my own business so I’m also looking for Scottish photographers to get pictures of my work so I can get it seen.”