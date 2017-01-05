The top ten events for the week ahead

Here are some events you don’t want to miss.

Rock on Tap

A free night of live music to jump start 2017 featuring Falkirk’s very own Weird Decibels with Buzzards of Babylon, Blind Daze and Skelfs adding some sublime sonic entertainment. Part of the Afterglow Music and Write Angle-organised One Weekend in Falkirk.

Details: Artisan Tap, Wooer Street, Falkirk FK1 1NJ, Friday, January 6, 7.30pm, (01324) 629476.

2 EVENT

An Exchange of Words

Local magazine The Write Angle presides over an afternoon of spoken word – with a spot of acoustic guitar accompaniment – where performers have a bash at interpreting each others’ poems and stories. Part of the Afterglow Music and Write Angle-organised One Weekend in Falkirk.

Details: Coffee on Wooer, Wooer Street, Falkirk FK1 1NJ, Saturday, January 7, 2pm, (01324) 278026.

3 MUSIC

Adam and Robbie’s Open Mic Night

Local music scene champions and talented musicians Adam Donaldson and Robbie Lesiuk host an open mic people can come along to listen or take their place in the spotlight.

Details: North Star, Vicar Street, Falkirk FK1 1JB, Monday, January 9, 9pm (01324) 622344.

4 EVENT

Wings to Fly with Emma Mooney

The Falkirk launch of top author Emma Mooney’s second novel Wings To Fly. She will be reading extracts from the book and there will be an opportunity to ask her questions. A must for all aspiring scribes. Part of the Afterglow Music and Write Angle-organised One Weekend in Falkirk.

Details: The Noo York Cafe,

High Street, Falkirk FK1 1DU, Saturday, January 7, 6.30pm, 07505796875

5 MUSIC

The Super Sunday Social with Ross Fairweather

Ross Fairweather, pictured right, is live in North Star, his home away from home. Expect some meaningful melodies and foot tapping beats.

Details: North Star, Vicar Street, Falkirk, FK1 1JB, Sunday, January 8, 8pm, (01324) 622344.

6 EVENT

Poetic Pictures

An evening of words and vision hosted by Janet Crawford and Lesley Traynor where you can see the rhymes and the reason. Part of the Afterglow Music and Write Angle-organised One Weekend in Falkirk.

Details: Acoustic Cafe, Melville Lane, Falkirk FK1 1HZ, Thursday, January 5, 7.30pm, (01324) 638297.

7 MUSIC

Inverno

Artisan Tap hosts yet another night of cracking live music with Glasgow band Patersani topping the bill with support from The Blue Lights, Calum Baird, Fuzzystar and Grim Morrison. Part of the Afterglow Music and Write Angle-organised One Weekend in Falkirk.

Details: Artisan Tap, Wooer Street, Falkirk FK1 1NJ, Saturday, January 7, 7pm, (01324) 629476.

8 EVENT

Steaming in and round about Falkirk with Jim Summers, Stuart Sellar and Robin Nelson

This fast moving talk stays on the right track as it outlines the development and evolution of the local railway geography.

Details: Callendar House, Callendar Park, Falkirk FK1 1 YR, Wednesday, January 11, 10.15am and 1pm, (01324) 503770, bookings@falkirkcommunitytrust.org.

9 MUSIC

Jen and Hayley’s Acoustic Hour

Local singer songwriters Jen Anderson and Hayley Grogan combine forces for sixty scintillating minutes of pure unplugged tea-time entertaiment.

Details: The Noo York Cafe, High Street, Falkirk FK1 1DU, Saturday, January 7, 5pm, 07505796875.

10 KARAOKE

Katie’s Karaoke

Singers of all abuilities and talented, either percieved or real, vocalists take to the mic at Katie’s Bar for some classic karaoke fun.

Details: Katie’s Bar, Callendar Road, Falkirk FK1 1XS, Sunday, January 8, 8pm, (01324) 625027.