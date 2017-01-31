Power’s powerful portraits

A Falkirk-born artist who has captured all of Scotland’s First Ministers on canvas is holding her first solo exhibition in Edinburgh next month.

Anne Power has rubbed shoulders with the great and the good of Scottish politics thanks to her amazing portraits of Donald Dewar, Henry McLeish, Jack McConnell, Alex Salmond and Nicola Sturgeon, but her new works – life size conceptual paintings – are just as eye catching.

The exhibition will also be the first time her “famous five” First Ministers – an important pictorial history of Scotland’s leaders since the opening of parliament in 1999 – will have gone on public display.

Anne’s paintings will be available to view daily from 10am to 5pm in the James Clerk Maxwell Room within the Royal Society of Edinburgh, in George Street, from February 13 to March 5.

Visit www.annepower.co.uk for more information on the exhibition and the artist.