New magazine to hit the street

An underground magazine for raw music, literature, poetry, photography, short stories and artwork will be hitting Falkirk streets soon.

Razur Cuts has been in development by Derek Steel from Carron for the past few months and the first edition should be ready for launch this week – it’s at the printers at the moment.

The ‘street’ mag will be filled solely with submissions by local artists, writers and musicians from all over the UK to give budding potential a platform to have their work seen by an alternative audience.

It will also feature established bands and interviews with the likes of Colonel Mustard and the Dijon 5, who recently played Linlithgow’s Party at the Palace.

Derek (53) said: “I took the inspiration from the Push street mag in London by Joe England and has the ethos of going back to the old days of punk.

“The name is actually the last two words of the Buzzcocks song Love You More and it will be full of people’s cuts because it will be purely filled with submissions. The spelling of Razur is in the Scots language.

“Anyone can send their stuff in, be it interviews, photos, any kind of literature. It’s all about the underground scene instead of being mainstream. It’s street literature.”

Razur Cuts costs £2.50 and will be sold at various local establishments like coffee shops or at Falkirk FC games.

Interested in getting a copy? E-mail razurcuts@gmail.com or follow the mag on Twitter @razurcutsmag.