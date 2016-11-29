Natasha leapt at chance to thank Trust

Top dancer and award-winning actress Natasha Watson put on a real show for the organisation which has helped develop her talents.

The 20-year-old former St Mungo’s High School pupil used her ballet dancing skills to thank the Royal Caledonian Education Trust (RCET) for all the support she received from them over the years.

Last week’s charity reception for the Trust, which has been supporting the educational needs of children of Scottish armed forces personnel for over 200 years, was an opportunity for Natasha to perform and also tell Trust representatives, including chief executive Colin Flinn, how the RCET had made an enormous difference to her life.

Natasha, now a teacher and choreographer at Ballet West in Taynuilt in Argyll, regularly performs with the Scottish Ballet and the English National Ballet and will be dancing the lead role in Ballet West’s Swan Lake which is touring round Scotland early next year.

She has been in the public eye for a number of years, starring in the popular CBBC series M.I. High and alongside former Doctor Who David Tennant in the critically acclaimed BBC series Single Father, a role which earned her the Best New Actress prize at the Scottish Variety Awards.

Awards are nothing new for this precocious young woman from Falkirk.

The former St Francis Primary School pupil made her screen debut playing twins in the short film Iota, becoming the youngest nominee for a Bafta Scotland Award in 2004.

In recent years acting has taken a back seat to her ballet training,

Referring to her remarkable achievements at such a young age Natasha said: “I like acting and I like dancing. Luckily I’ve been fortunate enough to be able to do both the things I love.”