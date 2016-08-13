Films with a ‘reel’ local connection

For Falkirk’s Sake what a hit! The festival of film took place in the Alehouse at Behind the Wall last Thursday night.

Showcasing ten superb short films, most of which featured local talent, the excellent event was organised by three Falkirk writers and For Falkirk’s Sake stalwarts Katie White, Gordon Robertson and Dickson Telfer.

The talented trio provided introductions to the films.

Before the event, Gordon said: “Most of the films have a connection to Falkirk through writers, directors and even actors.”

And this talent, whether behind or in front of the camera, was evident.

The films were diverse. Electric Faces, a slick science-fiction heist story by Johnny Herbin, was followed by the sharply contrasting Porphyria, an Edwardian story of doomed love by Trace Dorris.

“The running order was chosen carefully to change the mood from one film to the next,” Dickson explained.

This mixing of genres and mood was most evident when the violent Glasgow crime story Exodus 21:24, by Dom Watters, was followed by the hilarious Middle Man, directed by Charlie Francis, and written by Katie White.

Other highlights in this rich medley of movies included Gordon Robertson’s wistful poem The Chair, Lucas Kao’s music video for singer songwriter Adam Stafford’s Phantom Billions and the fantastic and wickedly funny finale, When a Man loves a Woman, directed by Charlie France and written by Katie White.

The biggest cheer of the night went to the 19-year-old actress Briony Munroe who gave a measured and profoundly moving performance in Eggshells, by Colin Ross Smith.

There were also two lively question and answer sessions with directors, writers, producers and actors from the films.

Enlightening and often very amusing, during these sessions we learned nuggests of information; producer Lauren Lamarr revealed, for example, that beloved Scots actor James Cosmo bought wine for cast and crew after shooting finished on Hole.

Then Dickson Telfer explained how he spent more than four hours in make-up to become the ghoulish antagonist in the horror story Billy.

“It truly was an excellent night,” said Katie White, summing up the evening’s entertainment.

“Everyone’s reaction to the films was fantastic.”

It is no wonder the audience at Behind the Wall was so appreciative.

The technical ability of the filmmakers was impressive and the artistic diversity of the talent on display was first rate throughout.

For Falkirk’s Sake was a hit, a palpable hit.