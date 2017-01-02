Falkirk gets all arty for start of 2017

Local artists, writers and musicians combine their creative forces to produce a weekend of homegrown entertainment in Falkirk.

One Weekend in Falkirk, which runs from Thursday, January 5, to Monday, January 9, features live music sessions, poetry readings and storytelling in a wide variety of venues.

Organised by local magazine The Write Angle and musician Adam Donaldson, events take place in Artisan Tap, Coffee on Wooer, Acoustic Café, The Noo York Café, North Star and Katies Bar at no charge to the public.

Music fans will be spoilt rotten with Rock on Tap in the Artisan Tap on Friday, January 6, featuring Weird Decibels, Blind Daze, Buzzards or Babylon and Skelfs and, in the same venue, Inferno has Glasgow band Patersani with support from The Blue Lights, Calum Baird, Fuzzystar and Grim Morrison on Saturday, January 7.

Also on Saturday, An Exchange of Words hosted by The Write Angle in Coffee on Wooer sees performers put their own interpretation on each others’ poems and stories.

Visit www.afterglowmusic.uk for more information and full listings.