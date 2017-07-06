Dance school success at world championships

McKechnie School of Dance did Scotland proud at the Dance World Cup in Germany taking home a magnificent seven world titles.

Dance teacher Nadine Judge was back at the school’s new base in Hawthorn Street, Grangemouth, this week and rightly proud of her talented students who enjoyed major success at an event which had 4200 competitors from 42 different countries.

Nadine said: “All the dancers are extremely dedicated and this makes all their training and hard work worthwhile. The atmosphere at the competition was electric – the dancers who won got to hold their country’s flag and have their national anthem played.

“Hearing Flower of Scotland played for our dancers was so emotional.”

There were different competitions for solo, duets and troupes.

Carmen Judge, Nadine’s daughter, won the children’s section world championship title for ages 11 to 14, while Kirsten Lyons took the mini song and dance section title for under 10s and she and Dannii Kirkland earned the song and dance duet mini section title.

Carmen and her twin sister Ava captured the song and dance 14 and under title, while the school’s tap group featuring Aimee Smith, Louise Scoular, Katie Bryce and Millie Wright took the Showdance title and Carmen, Ava and Matillda Jackson won the Tap Trio title.

The McKechnie dancers will soon be competing in the British Championships and Highland Dancing Championships over the summer.