Anticipation builds ahead of launch night

Falkirk’s fireworks display on Saturday will be free but organisers are asking for a donation that will be used for more community events.

The entertainment sets off at 6.30pm at Callendar House in Callendar Park with performances from Falkirk Youth Theatre, the Patryns and 5 Strings. The fireworks begin at 7.30pm and entertainment will continue from 8pm.

A spokesperson for organisers Falkrik Community Trust, which runs the district’s leisure facilities, said: “We aim to keep our community events accessible for all, so to ensure the continued success of such events we are grateful to those who can make a small donation of £3.

“As a charitable organisation, all proceeds are invested back into our facilities and events for the benefit of the Falkirk area community.”

Donations will be collected on the night, or you can text £3 or whatever you can afford to 70070 followed by FIRE25 and the amount of your donation. Example, to donate £3 text FIRE25 £3 to 70070.

The lighting of fireworks or sparklers by members of the public is not permitted on the night and parents or carers are advised to ensure children remain with an adult throughout the event.

If children become lost of separated, members of the public should report to the meeting point situated at the bottom of Queen’s Drive.

There will be free car parking from 6-9pm at the following locations: Kemper Avenue, Williamson Street, Callendar Business Park (CSA) and Graeme High School.

There is no parking within Callendar Park unless on display of an official disabled persons badge or residents pass. Parking for the disabled is available in the Estate Avenue car park and there is a disabled viewing area located in front of Callendar House.

Residents must ensure their official permits are displayed.