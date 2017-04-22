Welcome to Whitecross for Broncos games

Grangemouth Broncos’ first home fixture of the 2017 season will be this Saturday, at Almond Terrace, Whitecross with four teams coming to visit.

The meeting will be a cross-division fixture with HNC West teams Carnegie Renegades and Paisley Spartans, plus the HNC East Aberdeen Oilcats coming to play against the HNC Central Broncos and Carnegie Steelers.

For the Broncos, the toughest game of the day is likely to be against old rivals the Aberdeen Oilcats. Like the Broncos, they have started their season with two solid wins.

After last year’s defeat at the Broncos they will be looking for revenge. With GB Lions player Gary Elliot back in the team, they must believe they have a chance of doing just that.

However, the Broncos have their own GB Lions players, Liam Fleming, Fraser Thomson and Kevin Woods, plus two people invited to the next GB training camp in Callum Woods and Scott McKenzie, so they will be doing their best to repeat last year’s result.

That fixture will be the first of the day starting at 10am.

The second fixture at 11am will see the rookie team, the Paisley Spartans, take on Carnegie Steelers.

The Oilcats take on the Spartans at 12pm, and the Broncos are then back on the pitch at around 1pm for their game against the Renegades.

The Broncos should be strong enough to beat the Renegades. With their defence conceding only 12 points in their first two fixtures the Broncos will be hoping that form continues. The Renegades on the other hand have already won two of their opening three fixtures. The Broncos will have to tread carefully in this game.

The final game of the day, at around 3pm, will see the Broncos take on the Spartans.

There is no entry fee to the event and spectators would be made welcome. However there will be limited parking near the pitch.

Please be sensitive to the needs of the local residents.