WATCH: Tragic Thai boxer talks about cutting weight for fights and his enthusiasm for his sport

Tragic footage of Muay Thai boxer Jordan Coe has emerged where his love of the sport shines through.

The 25-minute interview, filmed in 2015 and available on Youtube, features the 20-year-old discussing his start in the sport, his pre-match build-up and preparation, and his students back home in Grangemouth.

Jordan (20) was found dead at the weekend. It is believed he died as a result of heatstroke having been running wearing a ‘heavy suit’ in warm temperatures as preparation for his next bout – which had been scheduled for last night.

In the interview he discusses his nutrition and weight-loss plans ahead of fights, and also highlights the talents of one of his local fighters back home in Grangemouth’s Carnage Gym – European champion Erin Kowal.

Tributes have poured in for the tragic fighter, with shock expressed from around the world, and closer to his Maddiston home.

Ross Binnie: “Absolutely horrible hearing the news about Jordan Coe, I don’t think I’ve ever met a nicer person .”

Stefanie Eadie: “So saddened to hear about the passing of Jordan Coe, I have the funniest memories of sitting next to him every morning for 3 years, RIP.”

Cara Maclure: “So heartbreaking hearing about Jordan. Someone so happy, determined and an inspiration to live your dream, sleep tight friend

Sean Elderbrant: “Horrible news about Jordan Coe. Lovely lad who was living his dream. R.I.P mate x”

A justgiving page has been set up to repatriate the 20-year-old’s body and help with funeral costs. It has raised more than £19,000 and can be accessed here.