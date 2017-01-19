Vote for your sports star of the year 2016

The countdown is on to the 2016 Falkirk Sports Council awards.

The annual awards ceremony, supported by The Falkirk Herald, is the largest celebration of sport in Falkirk.

This year, for the second time, we include our top sports professionals in the Falkirk Herald Sports Star of the Year award.

A shortlist has been produced for this prestigious award, currently held by boxer Stevie ‘The Buzzsaw’ Beattie, with the winner to be decided by online vote in The Falkirk Herald. Scroll down to see who’s on the shortlist and why, and vote for your favourite each week using our weekly online polls (released every Thursday) to ensure your choice in this category gets the recognition they deserve.

But remember nominations are open for the other 12 amateur award categories – including the Wilkinson Sword currently held by cyclist Andrew Brown – and the successful sportsmen, sportswomen and sporty kids will be decided by a judging panel.

Anyone can nominate, so if you are a friend, relative or team mate of someone who deserves some recognition for their sporting achievements in 2016, be sure to put their name forward. You can even nominate yourself!

All winners will be announced at the ceremony in Falkirk Town Hall in March.

Categories: CADET AWARD, JUNIOR AWARD, SENIOR AWARD, VETERAN AWARD, DISABILITY INDIVIDUAL AWARD, DISABILITY TEAM AWARD , , DORA CRUDGE MEMORIAL TROPHY YOUNG COACH OF THE YEAR, COACH OF THE YEAR, CLUB OF THE YEAR, CLUB TEAM OF THE YEAR, LOCAL SERVICE TO SPORT AWARD , NATIONAL SERVICE TO SPORT AWARD.

Nominations will be assessed by a panel or representatives from Falkirk Council, Falkirk District Sports Council and Falkirk & District Arts & Civic Council. If you are interested in submitting a nomination, you can download the nomination form here and return it to: Chief Governance Officer Municipal Buildings, West Bridge Street, Falkirk, FK1 5RS. The deadline to submit nominations is Monday, January 16, 2017.

Please use the form provided and ensure that your contact details have been completed. When completing the form please ensure that you provide as much information about the nominee as possible and not just an event(s) and date(s). This is for the benefit of your nominee(s) as this will be the only information that allows the judges to make their decision.

You can make multiple entries in as many categories as you wish. NOTE: To qualify for a Sports Council award, nominees must have amateur status, and live within the FALKIRK COUNCIL AREA.

Leanne Ross

Although she’s not a fully fledged professional and combines her game with work in schools, Leanne Ross’ football record puts full-time pro’s in the shade. It’s a record enviable and deserving of pro-status the women’s game in Scotland is moving towards, and Ross, from Stenhousemuir, is at the forefront. She’s just captained Glasgow City to ten league titles in a row, breaking the club’s all-time scoring record in the process and helped fire Scotland to the European Championships next summer.

Duncan Scott

Trained in Grangemouth and Bo’ness, with Falkirk Integrated Regional Swim Team, Duncan put Scottish swimming on the global map with some stunning results in Rio at the Olympics – a far cry from the ‘cold pool’ at Grangemouth. He landed two medals to add to his Commonwealth awards and continues to go from strength to strength.

Stephen Kingsley

Another who – though not from Falkirk – is trained and ingrained in the area, Kingsley made his professional debut for Swansea at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium and was soon called up for the Scotland squad for friendlies with Italy and France, making his debut this summer.

After a sterling year he rivals Scott Arfield as the poster boy for Falkirk’s football Academy talent.

Stevie Beattie

It’s only fitting that the reigning title holder should defend the award and Stevie Beattie has every right to. Since turning pro from an excellent amateur career he’s remained unbeaten in his first full year in the professional ranks with MGM Scotland and trained by Sparta in Grangemouth and Kilsyth Golden Gloves, attracting big crowds to his fights and sending them home happy.