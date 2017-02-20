Trophy time for lady curlers

Eight curling teams competed for the Arnold Seftor Trophy first presented in 1982 at The Peak in Stirling.

When Mr Seftor’s son Brian discovered that the competition was taking place he was delighted to present his late father’s trophy.

The winners of the two-game bonspiel, Falkirk Ladies’ Curling Club, are pictured along with Brian and his wife Moira.

Michael Campbell of Falleninch Farm Shops presented the prizes. Joint runners-up were a team from Falkirk Ladies’ 1960 Curling Club and Dollar Ladies.