‘The Buzzsaw’ Stevie Beattie ring ready for a step up to six

Stevie Beattie is known for his frenetic pace in the boxing ring, and now that speed is seeing him surge through the pro boxing ranks.

On Saturday, he’ll fight Lee Redpath in his fourth pro fight – and this time over six rounds after cruising to three wins over four rounds since his debut in February.

Stevie Beattie. Pic by Michael Gillen.

“It’s my first six-rounder which is a quicker step up than normal, but I think it will suit my style and that’s why I have been boosted forward a bit faster.

“Based on my last fight I think if it had been longer than four – I don’t think it would have made the six rounds. That’s how I felt and that’s how Sam Kynoch, the boss at MGM Scotland, sees it too.

“Everyone compliments me and comments on my good pace over the four rounds but I have good pace over six – I can keep it up. I’ve got the same for six and eight rounds but no-one is getting a chance to see that outside of the gym. It’s only the guys like Sam Kynoch and guys I’m sparring with who get to witness that and that’s maybe why I am getting fast tracked a bit, and when I say I am getting fast-tracked, it’s fast time-wise but not for me – I am more than ready for it.”

Redpath, a 5’11” southpaw is similarly undefeated, and has more experience than Beattie who trains with Kilsyth Golden Gloves and Sparta boxing gym in Grangemouth. So something has to give with two undefeated streaks on the line, and to add to the occasion – it’s in front of TV cameras too.

Stevie Beattie returns to Bellahouston. Pic by Michael Gillen

BoxNation will beam Beattie across Britain... not that it bothers the Slamannan man nicknamed ‘BuzzSaw’ in tribute to his searing style.

“BoxNation are showing the fight but I never really get hyped up about fighting. I suppose it will be a good occasion but it doesn’t bother me.

“Well over 100 folk are travelling through from Falkirk and will be ringside too, so there will be a good atmosphere too.

“It doesn’t matter who is watching. I have got used to big crowds but I can rise to the big atmospheres, it doesn’t faze me. I can only imagine it’ll help me and bring the best out me.

Stevie Beattie. Pic by Michael Gillen.

“I don’t really look into opponents. My coaches look into that and form the gameplan. I am of the attitude he should be worrying about me rather than me thinking about him.

“I do know he has a winning mentality with five wins and no losses plus it should be a boxing nightmare – a tall awkward fighter, but I actually prefer fighting southpaws. When the opportunity came for a longer fight I bit the hand off. Aside from the six rounds it’s also against an undefeated fighter and one who has more wins than myself and the chance to prove myself for Falkirk, Scotland and the whole of Britain really.

“My first couple of fights were with journeymen, they were straightforward but it’s an apprenticeship we’re doing and I need to build myself up. I look better when I am being attacked – like my last fight with Joe Ducker, he came and had a go, he had only had one fight and hadn’t been beaten but had a go.

“Sam Kynoch has shown faith in me and I want to repay that by putting on a show. I was second last on the bill for my debut and last on in my others so I must be doing something right and putting on a show.

“It’s just another massive night and it’s all about getting the win for me now.”

Tickets to see the Buzzsaw, who shares the bill with former WBC Cruiserweight champion Stephen Simmons, are available at http://www.ticketmaster.co.uk

“The platform is great and I couldn’t have asked for more in my first year as a professional,

“In the amateurs, I fought at a higher weight - 64kg when I should have been at 60kg - so I’m used to taller opponents at 5’10” or 5’11” . I am used to closing from the distance. When I get inside that distance I do my good work in there and they don’t have the power I do because they’re taller and skinnier.

“

“I’m looking at one fight at a time, but there are a couple of shows in December I might be involved in, hopefully another six rounder and opush for titles at this time next year.

“It’s a complete year with MGM and I think I’ve proved I made the right decision by going with MGM.

“I’ve given them plenty and they seem to be delivering for me as well. I couldn’t be happier with them to be honest.

“I did some work out in Marbella at the start of the month and they helped out with the warm weather training.

“I still work 40 hours a week in my day job in construction and civil engineering but I’ve taken the last four weeks off to concentrate on this fight because it is a step up. I got the chance to do it and I went to Marbella which was a good way to kick things off.

“I’m looking to book up Wildcard and go over the start of January and kick-start 2017.

“If I get the fights in December I’ll take a couple of weeks off and then head out to Wildcard and get the good sparring in.

“I really think I get the confidence over there. Last year when I went over there I realised I was mixing it with good fighters and now I have a foot in the door I’d be stupid not to take advantage.”