SECOND HEAVY TITLE FOR RANDALLS

Grangemouth strongman Kyle Randalls has retained his Glenfiddich Championship crown for Highland Games.

The Queen and Prince Charles were both in attendance as the 24 year old was announced winner of the 2016 Glenfiddich Qualifying Heavy Events Championship for under 25s at the Braemar Gathering.

The Championship spans 12 Highland Games events that take place across the North East of Scotland during the summer months and climax at Braemar.

Kyle, who stands 6ft 5’ tall and works as a gym instructor, maintains a rigorous training regime throughout the year for disciplines like weight over the bar, weight for distance, throwing the hammer, putting the stone and the caber toss.

He first won the Glenfiddich Qualifying Events Championship in 2015 and has retained his title following an excellent Highland Games summer season.

At Airth, one of his local events, he broke two records in the 16lb hammer and the 22lb.

He said: “I have been training hard this year and the effort has been worth it with this second win.”

Royan Graham from Glenfiddich added: “Kyle has shown the consistent dedication that is required to become a top heavy athlete.

“Our Qualifying Championship plays an important role in giving younger athletes the chance to build their skills and experience before they move on to compete in the main Glenfiddich Championship.”