Yet more improvement from young Sunnysiders

Falkirk’s young squad’s steep learning curve continued apace as they went down gallantly to their third border club, Kelso, in consecutive weeks at Sunnyside last weekend, but my no means was it as one-sided as the score implies.

In fact there were clear signs of turning the corner,and some light at the end of a long tunnel with a very competent second half performance, although admittedly Kelso had built up substantial lead at the break.

However Falkirk got off to the worse possible of starts when Kelso scored directly from the starting whistle when their left-winger Pierre Ebah pounced on the loose ball following sustained pressure. Keeping their foot firmly on the accelerator pedal the Borders side then went on to add to their tally when inside-centre Gregor Mein crashed over from a five metre ruck in the 15th minute.

Nevertheless Falkirk countered in style just two minutes later when they won clean ball from a line-out near Kelso’s 22 metre line and inside-centre Chris Lawson scored a well taken try, which scrum-half Fionn Call duly converted.

Alas at this stage of the encounter the roof completely caved in for the home side as Kelso hit a purple patch by running in a devastating four tries during a hectic 10-minute period for a half-time score of 42-7.

In a much more tightly contested second period Falkirk gave as good as they got and put some fine phases of play together, resulting in a much deserved try under the posts for Fionn Call as he crashed over from a five metre ruck in the 50th minute, before adding the conversion himself. However Kelso retaliated just six minutes later when their outside-centre Phil Hume sped away for try number seven, with Dods slotting over the conversion.

In the closing minutes Falkirk wouldn’t buckle and were rewarded when captain Stewart McCulloch barged under Kelso’s uprights in the 74th minute, with Call again adding the conversion, but the visitors had the last say when youngster Connor Gillan broke clear for the final touchdown.