Stags seconds get the best of Bannockburn

Grangemouth 1st XV were left without a game last Saturday as Crieff were unable to field a team for the latest league match. The next fixture is at home against Morgan on December 3 at 2pm.

Grangemouth 2nds were back in action last Saturday as they welcomed Bannockburn to Glensburgh. Despite the difficult conditions the sides served up an entertaining game of rugby. Grangemouth dominated the early exchanges and it was no surprise when Randalls drove over for the opening score. The Stags continued to press and soon after Noble darted over after a spell of pressure on the visitors line. The stand off converted his own score.

Grangemouth continued to press and they increased their lead on the half hour mark. The forwards had a series of drives at the line before scrum half Jaworek darted over from short range. Once again Noble converted the score. With half time approaching the visitors mounted a series of attacks. They were denied a score when their player dived at the wrong line but did create an overlap a few minutes later and the winger rounded the last defender to run round under the posts. The conversion was on target.

Bannockburn continued to attack at the start of the second period. They were rewarded with a long range penalty and then midway through the half they added a second try to narrow the gap to 4 points. Grangemouth weathered the storm and with 10 minutes to go they secured the win and the bonus point when substitute Polland went over for a well worked try. The Stags continued to look for further scores but were denied by good defence from the visitors.

This was a hard fought victory for the local side. Noble, Sloan and Randalls ran well with ball in hand while Russell and Paterson showed up well in defence. The seconds also have a week off this week with their next game against Glenrothes 2nds away on December 3.

The ladies have a home game on Sunday, December 4 against Howe