Allan on fire for Grangemouth in Academy victory

This was, as the scoreline suggests, a comprehensive victory for the Stags. Grangemouth dominated possesson and territory for most of the game. The forwards were on top in the set pieces while McNiff, McNab, Hind and Clark led the way at the breakdown.

Coach Craig Deacons was delighted with the performance especially as the side had taken much of the work from Tuesday and Thursday’s training into the game situation.

He was also encouraged by the depth of the squad as the Stags have now used 32 players in the opening three matches.

They’ve all mucked in to a great start to the season, and the trip to Dundee extended the positivity.

The Stags had the advantage of the slope in the first half and opened the scoring after just 2 minutes. From a solid scrum in midfield the ball was transferred to Allan. He brushed aside the first attempted tackle and then took off on a diagonal run to outpace the defence and touchdown for his first try of the season. Fisher was on target with the conversion. Try two followed to complete a hat-trick by the end of the opening 20 minutes and the same player added another two before the end of the half which put Grangemouth out of sight and they were 40-0 up at the interval thanks to another from Cuda Pedyo.

There was no need for strong words from the coaches at the break this week and after a couple of changes the one way traffic continued at the start of the second period. Russell had another strong run and and when Morgan conceded a penalty in their own 22 Fisher was first to react with a quick tap kick to score near the posts. The centre converted his own score.

Grangemouth lost their way a little after this score and this allowed Morgan a spell of pressure and an unconverted score.The Stags regrouped and finished the match strongly with four tries in the closing quarter from Jaworek, Christie, Fisher and Hind.

This week the Stags take on Caley 1 side Mackie at Glensburgh in the Caledonia Shield. KO is 3pm.