Falkirk’s losing streak continues at GHA hands

Falkirk’s woes continued as they suffered another heavy defeat at the hands of Glasgow Hutchesons Aloysians at Sunnyside on Saturday.

The home side put in a very creditable first-half performance and were trailing by just 14-3 at the break.

Unfortunately the wheels fell off in the second half as the Glasgow side ran away with it by running in five tries.

The visitors seized an early opportunity to open their account when, following concentrated pressure in Falkirk’s 22 metre area, open-side flanker James Sutherland broke through for a fourth minute try which was converted by their scrum-half and captain Andrew Goudie.

Unluckily for Falkirk, full-back Euan Rooney was flattened with a heavy tackle in the 20th minute and consequently the match was held up for 10 minutes whilst he received medical attention before being eventually stretchered off. Happily he made a full recovery afterwards.

Scrum-half Fionn Call converted a penalty for Falkirk in the 30th minute as they began to threaten GHA’s line for almost the remainder of the half.

But when they failed to put that pressure into points they were made to pay dearly for it as outside-centre Ben Addison broke clean through deep into injury time and sent his left-winger Sean Murray in for a try in the corner which Goudie promptly converted for a half-time score of Falkirk 3 GHA 14.

Undaunted, the Sunnysiders knuckled down and strove earnestly to get some reward for their efforts as the opening 15 minutes of the second period saw them having the bulk of possession.

However, through a combination of spilled passes and turn-overs at crucial times, they were left frustrated and annoyed with themselves.

And at this point the Glaswegians cut loose by going on to add a further five tries as Falkirk seem to falter badly.

James Sutherland notched up another two tries for his over all hat-trick with Ben Addison, Andrew Spowart and Ross Angus all with one apiece and Goudie also added three conversions.

This week Falkirk travel to the capital to face Stewarts/Melville, kick-off 3pm.