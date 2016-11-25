Youth development wins despite defeat

A storming late two converted tries finish from Falkirk saw then run border side Jedforest very close indeed at Riverside Park Jedburgh as they exited the BT National Cup in the second round with their heads held high last weekend.

It could be a landmark for Falkirk Rugby Club as the squad contained six emergant youngsters, who will surely form the nucleus and play a huge part in the fortunes of the club for many years to come.

Honours remained even until the 16th minute when Stand-Off Glen Faulds converted a penalty for Falkirk,previous to him having sent full-back Martin Hall away at pace for a lengthy break. However Jedforest countered just three minutes later when their Stand-Off Robbie Yourston broke over from a five metre ruck in the corner following good handling in Falkirk’s 22 metre area.

The same man then went on to add a converted penalty in the 25th minute,and from the restart Jed ran the ball back at Falkirk with Right-Winger Greg Anderson exposing some weak tackling by breaking through for the borderers’ second try,with Yourston converting both touchdowns.

Nevertheless Falkirk came roaring back,just after the half hour mark,when they surged into Jed’s last quarter of the field and Connor Faulds made good ground and paved the way for left-winger Gary Dempsey to jink his way through for a well taken try, which Glen Faulds duly converted,and the same man was on the spot to convert a 38th minute penalty for a half time score of Jedforest 17 Falkirk 13.

The visitors’ fortunes dipped markedly very shortly into the second period of play when their Lock-Forward Stewart McCulloch was yellow -carded and Jed immediately seized their oppertunity when their Lock Clark Skeldon barged over from a five metre ruck, with Yourston adding the conversion.

Coming under the cosh somewhat Falkirk found themselves up against sustained pressure and the home side added another converted penalty from Yourston, which was followed with a try from Number 8 Jack Sudlow and a Yourston conversion for a 34-13 lead.

With their youngsters to the fore Falkirk’s dogged determination shone through as they went hell for leather at their adversaries in the closing stages of the match. Putting some fine phases of play together the Sunnysiders’ back division handled well for Gary Dempsey to show his magic with an impressive break for his brace of tries, and from a very similar situation shortly afterwards another incisive attack saw the ball go loose but young Duncan Scobbie was at hand to follow up and dive on the ball near Jed’s uprights with Glen Faulds converting both tries.