Ladies continue to try for Falkirk’s new team

Falkirk Ladies headed to St Andrews on the latest leg of their maiden national development league season, and continued to excel.

The new female rugby division at Sunnyside is always adding numbers to the ranks and a come and try event at the end of last month added more to the squad.

Gary Meehan oversees the side which “has won a lot more than we have lost,” this season.

He said: “These events are supported and encouraged by the SRU to giver any female over the age of 18 the opportunity to “try” rugby at several clubs in the country.

Despite the cold and rain, Falkirk Ladies welcomed five new players who came along on the day, even better that four of the five were at training on the Wednesday night (in yet more cold, wet weather) with the fifth coming next week.

“While we have the support of three awesome companies (Richards Family Butcher, Phoenix Holistic Massage and Mud Attack)we are looking for a team sponsor, for our squad of just under 30 ladies.

“We always have room for more women aged 18 and over (but also have under 18, under 15, and mini rugby for the rest). We have a warm welcome for anyone who is totally unfit, fit but never played the sport, played but not since school, college or uni. Tall, short, very young, very young at heart, big, not so big, small not so small. We just want you to come along.”

Gary’s wife Sarah approached the Sunnysiders to start the team and a year on, there have been mixed successes but they are very much on the ascent at the moment.

“The team were invited to play in a tri multi-ability event at Kirkcaldy where they played three 20 minutes games. On traditional scoring they won every game.

“They have played in full 15-a-side games, as well as taking part in a very successful 10-a-side tournament in Kilmarnock.

“I am biased, but I think this is an amazing group of people.”

Training is every Wednesday and Friday evening from 6.30pm and games are on a Sunday afternoon.