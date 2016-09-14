Falkirk grab the Bulls  by the horns in victory

Continuing their impressive league form Falkirk ran riot with an eleven try demolition over Hamilton Bulls at Sunnyside last Saturday afternoon in a crowd pleasing display of all out 15-man attacking rugby.

Making their intent crystal clear Falkirk took full advantage when Hamilton lost control of the ball just outside their own 22 metre line with Simon Rolleston picking up and sending Liam Brims cantering over for an early eighth minute try.

Almost immediately afterwards a formidable charge from the forwards ended up with prop forward Lewis Skinner charging over from ten metres out as Falkirk took their chances when presented.

Unrelentingly the home side kept the foot firmly on the accelerator pedal when number eight Jake Eaglesham went on to score back to back tries within ten minutes of one another, thus securing a bonus point with just over twenty minutes of the match played. However the Bulls responded on the half hour mark, when following a good build up left-winger Ben Plant got the ball down in the corner which stand-off Andy Wilson duly converted.

Nevertheless Falkirk replied with two tries in the closing three minutes of the half when right-winger Jacob Adamson finished off a slick piece of handling in Hamilton’s 22 metre area and Harry Russell was on the shoulder of the charging Kris Burney to take the scoring pass as he raced over from 35 metres out.

Liam Brims converted five out six conversions for a half time score of Falkirk 40 Hamilton 7. Scoring almost directly from the restart Falkirk built up a head of steam and blind-side flanker Angus Inwood crashed over for an unconverted try, only for Joe Rewadie to reply in kind for the Bulls just six minutes later.

Shortly before the start of the last quarter of the match Brims was in the right spot to take advantage of a typical defence splitting break from outside-centre Andrew Hamilton as he took possession and dashed over for the touchdown, which he presently converted himself.

Maintaining the upper hand Falkirk went on to score three further unconverted tries with a brace from Kyle Rowe and one from Andrew Hamilton whilst Rewadie scored another consolation try for the Bulls which Wilson converted.