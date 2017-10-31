Falkirk finally off the mark with bonus point

Falkirk 22

Jed Forest 64

Although suffering another heavy defeat at the hands of Border side Jedforest, Falkirk,at the very least,can be thankful for small mercies as they notched up their very first point of the season by scoring four tries at Horne Park last weekend.

However,following a twelve minute period of early sparring, Jed burst into life and their pace and power, particularly in their back division, was there in abundance as Falkirk struggled to contain them.

Consequently, and despite some heroic defending by Falkirk’s youngsters, the flood gates opened as the visitors went on to score six first half tries through a hat-trick from Robbie Shirra Gibb,a brace from Lewis Young and the opening try from Connor Hogg, with Robbie Yourston adding four conversions.

To their credit Falkirk mounted an injury time surge and were rewarded when Open-Side Flanker Marko Mladenovic barged over from a five metre ruck for a half-time score of Falkirk 5 Jedforest 38.

Continuing from where they had left off Falkirk’s forwards got the better of their opposites with a series of five metre rucks near the corner flag,with Captain Stewart McCulloch finally crashing his way over for a well deserved try in the 45th minute.

Alas Jedforest retaliated in style with further tries from Lewis Young, Sean Goodfellow and Andrew Sanders before McCulloch countered for Falkirk by charging over for his brace in the 72nd minute, with Fionn Call adding the conversion.

Competing admirably to the final whistle Falkirk pressurised the Borderers on their five metre line before releasing to their back division with full-back Connor Faulds breaking through for the bonus point awarding try in the 79th minute, but as fortunes wavered again Jed had the last say when Ewan Scott cantered under Falkirk’s posts deep into injury time for the final touchdown of the afternoon, as well as adding three conversions.

This week Falkirk are on the road when they travel to face Musselburgh, kick-off is at 2p.m.