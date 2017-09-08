Falkirk defeated but weren’t shy in the tackle

It could be said that last Saturday’s opening league fixture marked a new era for Falkirk because with only five players remaining from their previous season’s 1st XV squad it fell upon their youngsters to step up to the plate and show what they are made of at Mayfield, Dundee.

Although up against a big and very bulky High School outfit, and comprehensively beaten by five tries to nil at the end of the day at no time in the match did they seem overawed with the task in front of them, putting in some bone-crushing tackles and making their opponents work very hard indeed for their eventual success.

In fact the opening 15-minute spell was a pretty evenly contested affair until the home side mounted an attack in the top right hand corner of the pitch near the corner flag before putting a foot in touch.

However in attempting to crash over for the try High’s blindside flanker Campbell Cunningham sustained a very serious ankle injury and the match had to be stopped for ten minutes for urgent medical attention.

On resumption the Dundonians began to put Falkirk under the cosh as their number eight Ali Mackie crashed over for the opening try in the 26th minute.

Five minutes later High punished Falkirk for losing control of the ball from a ruck 30 metres out and good interpassing enabled the left winger to round Falkirk’s posts for try number three. Full-back Fraser McKay converted all three tries for a half-time score of 21-0.

In the second period of play, which most definitely could not be described as one-way traffic, High went on to notch up two more tries from James Forrester and Danny Levison and a solitary conversion from Fraser McKay.

Falkirk, to their credit, competed well and threatened High’s line on a number of occasions but all too often they lost control of the ball or began to force the final pass at crucial stages of the match.

This week Falkirk entertain newly promoted Cartha/Queens Park at Sunnyside in their second League encounter. Kick-off is at 3pm.